GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Commerce falls in opening round of state tournament

Last year, the Commerce High School girls’ basketball season ended after the Region 8-A tournament. After this year’s region tournament, the season continued, and the Lady Tigers were in the Class A Public state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The run in the playoffs, though, ended in the first round after a 43-40 loss on the road at Emanuel County Institute. The Lady Tigers finished the season 14-12.
Jeanece Smith and Carson Hobbs scored 10 points apiece in the three-point loss. Autumn Mathis and Maggie Mullis dropped seven points apiece. Bryanna Sanders scored four points and Shatoya Johnson scored two points.
“I was super proud of the girls Friday night,” head coach Brad Puckett said. “We had a lead late in the third quarter, but we knew no lead was safe with their point guard and her ability to score a lot of points.”
The Lady Tigers led 7-3 after the first quarter and 17-16 at halftime. But by the end of the third quarter, the game was knotted at 31-31. The 14-point third quarter was the highest-scoring quarter for the Lady Tigers in the game. Commerce was outscored 12-9 in the fourth to fall three points short.
The 14-win season gave the Lady Tigers their first winning season since the 2015-16 season.
“I told the girls to hold their heads high when the game was over, because they have bonded together to bring the Lady Tigers back to the state tournament for the first time since 2016,” Puckett said. “These girls won three games two years ago, nine games last year and 14 this year with a semi-final appearance in the region tournament and a berth in the state playoffs. Our seniors led us well down the stretch and lots of younger players stepped up to make this season special. While we can never replace these terrific seniors we had, we also feel the future is bright for the Lady Tigers with the kids we have returning next year.”
