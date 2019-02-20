SOCCER
Wednesday
•Jefferson (girls) 7, Franklin Co. 0: Freshman Abbey Eison scored four goals to lead the Dragons to a region win over Franklin County at home. Lauren Wilson added a goal and an assist. Savanna Jackson and Sarah LaMar added one goal each.
•Jefferson (boys) 5, Franklin Co. 0: Brandon Hudson scored two goals with an assist as the Dragons shut out Franklin County in a region win. Patrick Sorah, Will Burdick and Hayden Kilgore each added goals. Roberto Quintal had two assists.
Thursday
•Jefferson (girls) 7, Winder-Barrow 0: Lauren Wilson and Abbey Eison scored two goals each as the Dragons trounced the visiting Class AAAAAA Bulldoggs. Kristin Dean, Valerie LaDue and Savanna Jackson scored goals as well in the rout.
•Jefferson (boys) 3, Winder-Barrow 0: The Dragons downed the Class AAAAAA Bulldogs at home with goals from Cort McCormack, Brandon Hudson and Gavin Tacto. Cameron Smith and Roberto Quintal each had assists.
TENNIS
Wednesday
•Jefferson (girls) 5, Apalachee 0: The Jefferson girls moved to 3-0 with a shutout win over Apalachee. Winning were Ginevra Gradassi (No. 1 singles, 8-2), Sarah Moore (No. 2 singles, 8-0), Gwenyth Miller (No.3 singles, 8-5), Gracie Beem and Sydney Tyler (No. 1 doubles, 8-1) and Kaitlyn House and Sarah Middleton (No. 2 doubles, 8-2).
•Jefferson (boys) 5, Apalachee 0: Jefferson blanked Apalachee with wins from Marcus Berninger (No. 1 singles, 8-6), Cooper Kework (No. 2 singles, 8-1), Cody Bare (No. 3 singles, 8-1), Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester (No. 1 doubles, 8-0) and Grant Morrow and James Smith (No. 2 doubles, 8-5).
Spring sports round-up: Soccer and tennis
