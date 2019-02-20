Talented Jefferson specialist headed to Georgia State University

Jefferson’s Seth Glausier wasn’t just any deep snapper for the Dragons.
He was a rare four-year starter at the position, and his history at the position dated back all the way to recreation league football.
“I don’t ever remember a better one in the entire time that I’ve been around high school football and college football,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
That experience and talent earned him a big-time college scholarship as Glausier recently signed with Division I-FBS Georgia State.
Glausier inked his letter of intent Feb. 6 on National Signing Day at a ceremony held at Jefferson High School. Cathcart praised Glausier’s contributions to the Dragons’ special team unit, a team strength the past several seasons.
“We’re extremely proud of you,” Cathcart said to Glausier before he signed. “We’re grateful to you for all that you’ve done, working tirelessly. I’ve never seen anybody with your work ethic.”
In turn, Glausier expressed his gratitude toward the Jefferson football program for helping him reach this point in his career.
“I thank (former head) coach (Ben) Hall, coach Cathcart, (assistant) coach (Mike) Doolittle and many more for believing in me and just investing all their time in me in order to see me succeed,” Glausier said.
Glausier will go to a Georgia State football team, coached by Shawn Elliott, that is coming off a 2-10 season but went 7-5 a year earlier and earned the first bowl win in program history.
Glausier thanked Elliot “for the amazing opportunity that he’s giving me to play for his program.”
For more signing stories, see the Feb. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
