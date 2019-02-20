Dragon offensive lineman signs with LaGrange College

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 20. 2019
Logan Whibdy started two years on the Jefferson offensive line and made them count.
Whibdy took over as a junior and showcased his ability as both a run and pass blocker. Now, he’ll play at the collegiate level, signing with LaGrange back on National Signing Day Feb. 6.
“Logan kind of burst on the recruiting scene (and) started to draw a lot of attention with an outstanding senior year,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
Cathcart said Whibdy became one of the team’s most consistent and physical run blockers, while also calling him a “tremendous” pass blocker with outstanding feet.
At LaGrange Whidby will play for an instate Division III school, which is coming off a 3-7 season.
“I would like to acknowledge how blessed I am to play at the next level,” Whidby told those on hand at Jefferson’s National Signing Day ceremony. “I would like to thank my parents for always being there and taking me to practice, and I would like to thank my coaches and my teammates for always pushing me to be the best I can be.”
For more signing stories, see the Feb. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.