Dragon offensive lineman signs with LaGrange College

Logan Whibdy started two years on the Jefferson offensive line and made them count.
Whibdy took over as a junior and showcased his ability as both a run and pass blocker. Now, he’ll play at the collegiate level, signing with LaGrange back on National Signing Day Feb. 6.
“Logan kind of burst on the recruiting scene (and) started to draw a lot of attention with an outstanding senior year,” Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart said.
Cathcart said Whibdy became one of the team’s most consistent and physical run blockers, while also calling him a “tremendous” pass blocker with outstanding feet.
At LaGrange Whidby will play for an instate Division III school, which is coming off a 3-7 season.
“I would like to acknowledge how blessed I am to play at the next level,” Whidby told those on hand at Jefferson’s National Signing Day ceremony. “I would like to thank my parents for always being there and taking me to practice, and I would like to thank my coaches and my teammates for always pushing me to be the best I can be.”
For more signing stories, see the Feb. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
