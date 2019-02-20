BASEBALL: Ambidextrous Panther pitcher picks up win over ACS

Win or lose, Jackson County pitcher Kedric Zimmer’s first start was going to be one of the most unique in program history.
But he also helped make it a victorious occasion in a 5-3 Panther win.
Zimmer began Friday’s game at Athens Christian as a right hander but exited as a left hander in a six-inning performance from the ambidextrous Panther sophomore. Zimmer threw five innings right handed and one left handed.
“It’s cool,” coach Matt Bolt said of Zimmer’s ability to throw with both arms. “It’s really cool. It’s something you don’t see very often.”
Zimmer allowed nine hits and three runs and struck out six in earning his first varsity win. Evan Giroux threw a perfect seventh inning for the save.
Zimmer, who has a six-fingered glove, chooses which side he’ll throw from “based on how he feels,” according to Bolt. The coach said that Zimmer, who was just called up to the varsity, is more confident in his ability as a right hander but is just as good as a lefty. He added that Zimmer’s dual pitching ability is something “that kind of throws the opposing team from a mental standpoint” just as much as physically.
“When you see a kid flip in between innings, flip in between batters, it’s bizarre,” Bolt said.
Zimmer returned not long ago from basketball season and earned a spot start in the Panthers’ second game of the season. “We threw him out there just to kind of see … It was a spot start that ended up being a really, really good spot start,” Bolt said. “So, he’s fighting for a spot in the rotation right now.”
In the win, Jackson County scored four runs in the third inning to erase a 1-0 deficit. Zac Saine finished with a double and four RBIs in the win. Tanner Crump went 2-for-3.
“It was good,” Bolt said of the victory. “It was nice to get that win. Defensively, we had one error. Defensively, we’re playing pretty good baseball for early in the year. Our pitchers just have to continue to throw strikes and trust the defense behind them.”
The win marked the first victory for Bolt in his head-coaching career.
“Yeah, it was nerve-racking,” he said. “Our assistant coach told me to calm down. I was pacing up and down the dugout in the last inning … That one was nice to get that off my shoulders for sure and the kids did a good job.”
•JACKSON CO. 6, WALKER 5 (SATURDAY): The Panthers followed Friday’s win with a 6-5 win over Walker in their final at-bat.
Jared Adams had a big day in the victory, throwing six innings and striking out 11 and supplying the game winning RBI. Adams flew out to left center with the bases loaded, allowing Crump to tag up and score from third base.
Jackson County won the game despite facing a 4-0 deficit in the fifth inning and lacking discipline at the plate, according to Bolt.
“I was proud of them for competing and finding a way to come back and win that game,” Bolt said.
Grant Hardegree went 3-for-3 at the plate, while Ayden Griswold was 2-for-4. Saine (1-for-4) drove home two runs. Adams allowed five hits and four runs (three earned) in his six-inning start. Ben Wiley earned the win, pitching the seventh inning in relief of Adams.
“It’s nice to win another close ball game,” Bolt said. “We’re getting tested early.”
•THIS WEEK: The Panthers are scheduled to face Clarke Central today (Wednesday, 5:55 p.m.) at home and Friday (5:55 p.m.) on the road. Rain has been forecasted for much of the week, but Bolt said his team needs to get on the field.
“There’s a lot of stuff we have to work on, a lot of stuff that you don’t realize until you start playing games,” Bolt said.
Bolt, a first-year coach, said he needs these games, as well.
“I’m still learning, too” he said. “I think they (the players) can respect that. I make mistakes … I’m trying to adjust as well.”
