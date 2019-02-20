BASEBALL: Dragons score 28 runs in first three games, off to 3-0 start

Based on the scores of the first three games of the season, Jefferson very much looks the part of a team coming off a state championship run.
After winning a title in 2018, the Dragons — ranked No. 1 in Class AAA — have reeled off three-straight wins by a combined score of 28-1 to start the season. For the most part, coach Tommy Knight is pleased with what he’s seen, though some things need fixing.
“We’ve got a lot of room for improvement, but as far as what you’d like out of your first three games of the season, I feel pretty good about it,” he said.
Jefferson (3-0) throttled Athens Christian 13-0 at home on Wednesday in five innings and followed that with a doubleheader sweep at St. Pius X Saturday with 6-0 and 9-1 wins.
Weather permitting, the team will return to action Thursday against George Walton (4 p.m.) and Athens Christian (7 p.m.) in a tournament hosted by Athens Christian. Jefferson closes tournament play Saturday with a 10 a.m. game against Tattnall Square.
The Dragons collected 33 hits — with 12 extra base hits — in the trio of lopsided victories last week. But the team struggled at times with leaving runners in scoring position.
“We’ve swung it well,” Knight said. “But even as good as we’ve swung it, I feel like we’ve left some runs on the table and you don’t want to do that.”
Knight also noted that his team hasn’t seen each team’s top arms extensively as most teams are throwing multiple pitchers during early-season games, which contributed to some of the high run totals.
Jefferson, itself, is throwing several different pitchers, using eight over the course of its three games with solid results.
“I’ve been pretty pleased with all eight,” Knight said. “We’re pretty deep, probably as deep as we’ve ever been pitching-wise. That’s a good problem to have trying to get enough innings for everybody.”
Jefferson enjoyed its most lopsided win of the young season in the opener, pounding out 12 hits against Athens Christian in the 13-0 victory. Lane Watkins (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Ryan Godfrey (1-for-3, three RBIs) both homered.
Jefferson also benefitted from multi-hit games from Zac Corbin (2-for-3, RBI), Mason Cooper (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Sammy Elegreet (2-for-2, RBI). Jefferson piled up all 13 runs in the first two innings.
Three Jefferson pitchers (Watkins, Rem Maxwell and Brycen Jewell) teamed up to throw a four-hit shutout.
Jefferson carried that momentum over to Saturday with its sweep of St. Pius X (a former region foe last year in 8-AAAA), scoring 15 runs in the two games.
“I was pleased that we were able to score a good many runs against them, but again, they threw a bunch of pitchers, just like we did,” Knight said.
The Dragons finished 11 hits in winning the opener 6-0. Cooper (2-for-3, double, RBI), Godfrey (2-for-4, double, triple) and Jewell (2-for-3) led Jefferson with multi-hit games, and Corbin (1-for-2) drove home two runs.
Derek Vaughn threw four innings for the win, allowing three hits with a walk and a strike out. The Dragons’ bullpen allowed just one hit over the final three innings.
In the second game, Jefferson plated nine answered runs, including four in the third inning, to win 9-1. The Dragons finished with 10 hits.
Godfrey went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Watkins was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Jewell went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs, and J.J. Rapp was 2-for-4.
Starting pitcher Vinny Farley gave up seven hits in three innings but only surrendered one run. Jasper Adamek threw three innings of perfect relief, followed by Rapp, who threw a perfect seventh inning.
With three games scheduled this week, Knight hopes his team can avoid rain and play some much-needed innings.
“Hopefully, the forecasters aren’t right on this one and it will let up a little bit and we can get some games in maybe at the end of the week,” Knight said. “We need to play right now.”
