Television show filming in Winder pushed back a week

The production schedule for an upcoming television series that will film at and around the Barrow County Historic Courthouse in downtown Winder has been pushed back a few days.
Filming for “The Outsider” will now take place March 11-13, a week later than originally planned. The Winder City Council held a called meeting last Thursday and approved a revised event permit for the filming.
In addition, there will be prep work done March 6-8, rehearsals March 10 and a wrap-up on March 14. A drone will also be used for part of the filming. Full closures of Broad Street from Candler Street to Porter Street, as well as Athens Street from Woodlawn Avenue to North Jackson Street are planned each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The schedule is contingent on weather.
“The Outsider,” a 10-episode mini-series, will air on HBO. Though a premiere date has not been announced, some entertainment news outlets have reported it could be released late this year. According to the HBO website, it is a supernatural drama series, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name.
“It follows a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a young boy. The crime, however, leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case,” a news release on the website says.
The series will star Ben Mendelsohn and will be produced by Mendelsohn and actor-director Jason Bateman. Bateman will also be shooting at Fort Yargo State Park in Winder in March for the Netflix series “Ozark,” which he stars in. That series has been filmed at locations throughout north Georgia, including Chateau Elan.
In other business Thursday, the council met in a closed session to discuss a real estate issue. No action was taken.
