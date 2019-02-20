Statham tables pay raises for mayor, council

The Statham City Council tabled three items Tuesday night dealing with pay raises for the mayor and council members, an intergovernmental agreement about sewer service with the county and vacation time for employees.
The council has discussed the issues — including privately — for a number of weeks.
The council agreed at its work session last week to discuss pay raises for the mayor and the council before taking action.
The mayor makes $1,000 a month, $12,000 annually, and council members receive $500 a month, $6,000 annually.
Betty Lyle, the longest serving council member, said at the work session the pay has not been increased for about 15 years.
Hattie Thrasher, who also proposed pay increases last year, suggested raises of $250 a month. No one made comments about that.
Council member Eddie Jackson said last week he would support a raise for the mayor but questioned whether council members should get them.
“Has that got anything to do with you running for mayor, Eddie?” Lyle asked at the work session. A city election for mayor and council seats held by Thrasher and Perry Barton will be held in November.
Jackson said he had not decided about running for mayor.
Council members Barton and Dwight McCormic said the council should compare pay and benefits with other cities of comparable size before taking action. McCormic said he had not done that by Tuesday.
Barton said he did not know council members were paid at all when he qualified for the seat.
He also said some cities pay for council members’ health insurance, but their pay is low.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said the council has time to consider a pay increase. Lyle said a pay raise can be decided only in an election year.
For more, see the Feb. 20 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
