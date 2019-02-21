Terry “Tucker” Chester Barnett, 60, of Nicholson, entered into rest Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Mr. Barnett was born in Commerce, a son of the late Thomas “Tommy” and Carolyn Jane Sailors Barnett and was retired from International Paper Company. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnett is preceded by a son, Kevin Chester Barnett; and a brother, Thomas Charles Barnett.
Survivors include a daughter, Christie Alisa Barnett (Jamie Hubbard) of Jefferson; longtime companion, Laura Holden of Jefferson; two sisters, Susan Kenemer (Henry) of Nicholson, and Sherri Allen of Jefferson; brother, Michael David Barnett of Nicholson; grandchildren, Kerralyne, Colton, Devin and Landon; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services: Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home, the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Nicholson.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Feb. 23, from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Terry “Tucker” Chester Barnett (02-18-19)
