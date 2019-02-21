Funeral Services for Columbus Johnson will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Fairfield Baptist Church, 2141 Hwy 82., Statham. His remains will lie in state at 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery, 2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville.
In charge of arrangements: Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur. 404-241-5656. Visit the funeral home’s website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com
Columbus Johnson (02-23-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry