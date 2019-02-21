Columbus Johnson (02-23-19)

Thursday, February 21. 2019
Funeral Services for Columbus Johnson will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Fairfield Baptist Church, 2141 Hwy 82., Statham. His remains will lie in state at 11 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be at Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery, 2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville.
In charge of arrangements: Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur. 404-241-5656. Visit the funeral home’s website to extend condolences. www.levettfuneralhome.com 
Old Website

