Baseball: BCA has high hopes as 2019 season begins Monday

The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team is set for a new season and coach Matt Nicks likes the potential his players have shown during preseason work.
Like most area teams, the biggest challenge for the Knights in the preseason has been being able to get in preseason work.
“Things are going really well when we can get on the field,” Nicks said. “We’ve been dodging the raindrops. Still we are very excited about the new season. We have several key returning players and have picked up some new ones whom we think we really boost our program.”
BCA will open the regular season Monday on the road against Piedmont Academy, the five-time defending GISA Class AA state champions. The Knights will continue competing at the GISA Class AAA level in 2019.
Four seniors will provide the leadership this spring for BCA, including Jacob Adams, Andrew Klein, Russell Kiser and Brock Harris.
Adams is healthy for the 2019 season after dealing with shoulder issues last year. Nicks said Adams is “100 percent now” and will also play first base and some at third base. Offensively, Adams will bat in the middle of the lineup.
After playing at shortstop and second base last spring, Klein will move to the outfield. He will also bat the top of the lineup.
“Andrew finds ways to get on base whether it’s a bunt or a solid base hit,” Nicks said. “He will also be one of our pitchers. We hope to have a good bit of depth on the mound. Andrew has worked in the weight room and really improved his strength.”
Kiser started in the outfield in 2018 and will be in center this season.
“Russell has worked hard in the offseason,” Nicks said. “He can bat anywhere in the lineup from the top to the bottom. He is very aggressive and will help us have baserunners.”
Harris will give BCA a lefty on the mound and at the plate.
“We are young overall but our four seniors will give us the leadership we need,” Nicks said.
Junior Landon Youngblood will help anchor the infield and bat high in the order.
“Landon is a sparkplug or us,” Nicks said. “He is mobile and will find a way to get on base. He is a solid defender.”
Youngblood will also provide pitching depth for the team.
Drew Everett will be at first base and could also see time at third.
“Drew is a solid defender and moves well,” his coach said. “He is also going to help us with his bat.”
Sophomore Ethan Guthas, who is still involved in basketball, will see time in both the infield and outfield. Nicks said Guthas is getting more comfortable in his roles on the diamond.
Freshman Parker Torres has “bought into what we are doing,” Nicks said.
Set to help in the middle of the infield, Torres is learning and improving as he prepares for the varsity level.
In the region this season BCA will compete with John Milledge Academy, Loganville Christian Academy, Westminster-Augusta and Augusta Prep.
“We hope to be right there with everyone,” Nicks said.
The early favorites to compete for the region are JMA, LCA and BCA, although Nicks said all teams will provide challenges.
