Alice Laughlin Veldhuis, 94, of Jefferson, formerly of the Atlanta area, entered into rest Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
Mrs. Veldhuis was born in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of the late William Jerome Laughlin and the late Edna Van Brook Laughlin. Mrs. Veldhuis was a member of Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, was a graduate of Georgia State University where she received her masters in education degree and also from Hope University where she received her bachelors degree. Mrs. Veldhuis enjoyed a career spanning over thirty years as a teacher and assistant principle with the Fulton County School System. In addition to her parents, she is preceded by brothers, William J. Laughlin, Jr. and Francis Xavier Laughlin and her husband Jerome Alfred Veldhuis.
Survivors include a son, Mark Veldhuis and his wife Beth of Jefferson; daughter, Ann Olson and her husband Chuck of Sandy Springs; five grandchildren; Erik, William, and Scott Olson, and Jon and Allison Veldhuis Miller; and seven great grandchildren also survive.
According to her wishes, Mrs. Veldhuis was cremated and a memorial service will be announced.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Alice Laughlin Veldhuis (02-29-19)
