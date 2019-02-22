Bridges: On the Braves, Prime Time and the AAF

Here are a few items from my reporter’s notebook as we inch toward spring.
***
A sure sign that spring is not far off each year is the start of a new professional baseball season.
Major League Baseball teams will be involved in preseason games soon and that means the regular season is now within view. Pitchers and catchers and even some position players have already reported for spring training.
There has been much speculation this offseason about whether the Atlanta Braves can not only return to the postseason but also make a deeper run into the playoffs. The intangibles seems to say yes but MLB has such a long season that anything can happen. There will certainly be plenty of ups and downs along the way.
From this writer’s perspective, it is still hard to believe so many years have passed since the magical season of 1991. While the Braves finished as the World Series runner-up that fall, it is still one of the most memorable seasons in the organization’s history.
Just a year before, the Braves were without a doubt one of the worst teams not just of 1990 but of all time, quite frankly. To go from that low point to being a run away from a championship makes it a season for the ages.
Even the championship in 1995 didn’t seem to have the magical aura about it. By that time players were coming off a strike and had alienated many fans, some of which have never come back.
Here’s to that 1991 season and the sports memories which remain vivid today in 2019.
***
The recent ESPN “30 for 30” feature on Deion Sanders and his dual duties for the Braves and Falcons in 1992 also brought back plenty of memories from a time long ago.
In a move that still angers some and causes others to admire him, Sanders was in uniform for both the Braves and Falcons in the same day even though the games were several states apart.
Many have criticized Prime Time for his selfish act and not being devoted exclusively to one team. However, some tend to forget that professional sports are entertainment and Sanders was always the ultimate showman.
I remember the Falcons playing in Miami that day and having a fourth quarter lead get away. It was a tough loss which would ultimately be part of the reason the Falcons didn’t make it back to the playoffs that season.
Falcons coach Jerry Glanville had a rule that you had to practice during the week in order to play in the game on Sunday. With Sanders suiting up for the Braves, he missed practices on the football field.
True to his word, Glanville did not have Sanders, the game’s best cornerback, in for the game’s first play. By the second offensive snap for the Dolphins, however, Sanders was on the field.
It should be noted that Prime Time played well for the Falcons that day and even saw snaps on the offensive side of the football. He barely made it to Pittsburgh for the Braves game with the Pirates but it was quite the spectacle.
It was a time when the both the Braves and Falcons were must-see sports entertainment each game. It really has not been the same in terms of excitement for both teams at the same time since.
***
In watching the new AAF for two weeks now it seems this spring football league has a chance to make it.
The AAF is not trying to compete with the NFL. Rather, it is actually working as a feeder system of sorts. Many of the players on AAF rosters have been in the NFL before and are looking for another chance.
Steve Spurrier, who coaches the Orlando Apollos, was asked about how the new AAF compares to the old USFL. The Old Ball Coach led the Tampa Bay Bandits in the USFL from 1983-1985.
Spurrier said there were some similarities but also many differences, including salaries and how the USFL went after star players.
The NFL, unlike professional baseball and basketball, has never had a league where players can improve their game and get paid at the same time. It’s so-far, so-good for the new league. Here’s hoping it can make it.
—
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his column writing from the Georgia Sports Writers Association, the Georgia Press Association and the National Newspaper Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
Bridges: On the Braves, Prime Time and the AAF
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry