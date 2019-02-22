Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Gillispie Jr. (01-29-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, February 22. 2019
Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Gillispie Jr., 78, of Hull, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. A native of Madison County, he was born to the late Benjamin Franklin Gillispie Sr., and Nancy Sorrow Gillispie. Frank served in the United States Army and founded the Madison County Journal. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Gillispie. He is survived by one brother, Howard Gillispie of Lake Forest, California.
Graveside service: Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.