Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Gillispie Jr. (01-29-19)

Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Gillispie Jr., 78, of Hull, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. A native of Madison County, he was born to the late Benjamin Franklin Gillispie Sr., and Nancy Sorrow Gillispie. Frank served in the United States Army and founded the Madison County Journal. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Gillispie. He is survived by one brother, Howard Gillispie of Lake Forest, California.
Graveside service: Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
