Basketball: Heritage runs away from BCA in semifinals

AMERICUS — There was no Cinderella ending for the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team, but that didn’t do much to diminish what was a magical ride for a team that few people expected to be here.
The Knights ran into a buzz saw Friday night and were outmatched at every turn by a taller and deeper Heritage School team, losing 67-39 in the GISA Class AAA semifinals at Georgia Southwestern State University. But BCA coach Robert Strong took it all in stride and tried to glean some positives from the loss as the program’s most successful season ever came to an end at 23-7.
“It was a tough night,” Strong said. “They’re a good team. They were bit taller than us and had some better athletes, but it’s a great learning experience for our guys. We’ve battled all year long and we tried to get back into the game tonight; we just couldn’t do it. I’m proud we were able to get to where we were.”
Heritage (21-9), which advanced to take on region rival Holy Spirit Prep and the nation’s top-ranked player, Anthony Edwards, in the championship game Saturday night, led wire-to-wire against the Knights on Friday. The Hawks started the game on a 10-0 run, and the Knights didn’t get on the board until Travis Taylor’s jumper with 5:43 left in the first quarter.
BCA went on a 7-2 run to cut the lead down to 12-7, but Heritage responded with a 7-0 sprint of its own to go up 19-7 after a quarter.
The Hawks stretched the lead to 17, 36-19, at the break and kept pulling away in the second half, leading by as many as 33 points late in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Connor Thompson led the Hawks with a 19-point performance on the strength of five 3-pointers. Senior guard Lance Terry added 15 points, along with three thunderous slam dunks. Dylan Mclean also finished in double figures with 13 points.
“It was just a tough circumstance,” Strong said. “They’ve got a little more than we have right now, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop working. We’re going to get back at it, get better, and hopefully next year we’ll be right back here.”
After winning just four games in 2016-17 and eight games last year in Strong’s first season at BCA, the Knights soared beyond expectations this winter, winning a school-record 23 games, reaching the state playoffs at the Class AAA level for the first time and earning their first-ever Final Four berth.
“I think the program has taken some big steps forward,” Strong said. “We’re still building and we still have to improve. They need to take this as a learning experience. We had zero guys on our roster with playoff experience going into this year, and now we’ll have some guys returning that have experience. So hopefully that’ll pay off next year.”
The Knights will say goodbye to three senior starters, including point guard Travis Taylor, who tied for a team high Friday with 8 points. Guard Makyal Cooper (3 points) and center Adam Gano also played their last games in a BCA uniform.
Junior guard Ray Peevy, a three-year starter, also finished with 8 points, while junior forward Laine Jean Francois had 7. Junior Jacob Adams scored 6 fourth-quarter points off the bench, while juniors Andrew Richey and Matthew Binns finished with 4 and 3 points, respectively.
“Those seniors don’t back down. They stepped up to the challenge and did a great job this year,” Strong said. “We’ll miss them, but we’re taking steps forward with the legacy they’ve left behind. Hopefully Ray and these other younger guys will be hungry to continue to work hard and get back to this point.”
—
BCA 7 12 12 8 — 39
THS 19 17 20 11 — 67
BCA: Travis Taylor 8, Ray Peevy 8, Laine Jean Francois 7, Jacob Adams 6, Andrew Richey 4, Makyal Cooper 3, Matthew Binns 3
THS: Connor Thompson 19, Lance Terry 15, Dylan Mclean 13, Kasen Jennings 9, Ebenezer Dowuona 7, Gridley Pendergrast 2, No. 3 2
Basketball: Heritage runs away from BCA in semifinals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry