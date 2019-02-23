Edward “Ed” William James (02-21-19)

Edward “Ed” William James, 76, of Alto, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.
Born in Banks County, Georgia on August 17, 1942 to the late Henry and Ruth Lewallen James. Mr. James retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections with 32 years of service. He was a member of the Rabbit Hunter Association of the United States. Mr. James refereed and coached little league baseball and basketball for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, traveling and being outdoors. Mr. James attended Level Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, J.D. James and Henry James, Jr.; and sister, Julia James.
Surviving are his loving wife, Margaret Poole James of Alto; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Danielle James; grandchildren, Brianna James and Tori Beth James; nephews, Brian James and Ricky Ausburn; and niece, Selena White.
Funeral service: Monday, February 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart with the Rev. Larry Free and Dr. Brian James officiating. Interment to follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Sunday, Feb. 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Ok 73123 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
In charge of arrangement: McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (706-778-8668).
