Raymond Felton Wilson, 75, of Commerce, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Northridge Medical Center. Mr. Wilson was born in Commerce to the late, Dillard and Agnes Ray Wilson. Mr. Wilson was a member of Webbs Creek Baptist Church and he retired from Conagra.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Judy Cotton Wilson of Commerce; sons, Tim Wilson (Tammy) of Commerce, Tommy Wilson (Stacey) of Danielsville, and Todd Wilson of Commerce; sister, Annie Bob McDuffie of Commerce; one grandchild and two great grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, Feb. 17, at 3 p.m. from Webbs Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Roy Rogers, Mr. Shane Maynard, Mr. Rob Boswell, and the Rev. Marty Smith officiating with the interment following at Grove Level Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, Feb. 16, from 4-8 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Raymond Felton Wilson (02-15-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry