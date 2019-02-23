Joann Marlow, 85, of Pendergrass, entered into rest Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. Miss Marlow was born in Pendergrass, a daughter of the late DeeWitt (Dee) and Frances Parks Marlow and was a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents Miss Marlow is preceded in death by a sister, Janet M. Standridge and a brother, Arthur D. Marlow.
Survivors include a sister, Delene M. Shadburn of Maysville; two brothers, Terry D. Marlow and H. Dennis Marlow of Pendergrass; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Holly Springs United Methodist Church with the Revs. Tom Fish and Sara Maughan officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Joann Marlow (02-22-19)
