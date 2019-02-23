Joann Marlow (02-22-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Saturday, February 23. 2019
Joann Marlow, 85, of Pendergrass, entered into rest Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.  Miss Marlow was born in Pendergrass, a daughter of the late DeeWitt (Dee) and Frances Parks Marlow and was a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church.  In addition to her parents Miss Marlow is preceded in death by a sister, Janet M. Standridge and a brother, Arthur D. Marlow.
Survivors include a sister, Delene M. Shadburn of Maysville; two brothers, Terry D. Marlow and H. Dennis Marlow of Pendergrass; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services: Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Holly Springs United Methodist Church with the Revs. Tom Fish and Sara Maughan officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery. 
Visitation: Family to receive friends Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.