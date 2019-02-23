Man dies in Hwy. 29 accident Thursday

Posted by
MadisonJournalTODAY
Saturday, February 23. 2019
A Hoschton man died in a single-vehicle accident in Madison County south of Danielsville Thursday night.

Joseph Christopher Cofer, 28, was traveling alone north on Hwy. 29 at Double Branch Road when he lost control of his Volkswagon Jetta at approximately 9:58 p.m., ran off the roadway and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Madison County coroner Julie Phillips.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.