Man dies in Hwy. 29 accident Thursday

A Hoschton man died in a single-vehicle accident in Madison County south of Danielsville Thursday night.
Joseph Christopher Cofer, 28, was traveling alone north on Hwy. 29 at Double Branch Road when he lost control of his Volkswagon Jetta at approximately 9:58 p.m., ran off the roadway and died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Madison County coroner Julie Phillips.
