Thomas “Junior” Scogin Jr. (02-22-19)

Thomas “Junior” Scogin Jr., 71, of Nicholson, died Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born in Middleton to the late Thomas A. Scogin and Mealey Wells Scogin.
Junior is survived by his children, Thomas Eugene Scogin, Tim Scogin, James Horace Scogin, and Andy Scogin; sister, Faye Hendricks; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family.
Funeral service: Tuesday, Feb., 26, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow at Kirk Cemetery in Colbert.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
