Rachel Barrett Roberts (02-24-19)

Rachel Barrett Roberts, 73, of Homer, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. Mrs. Roberts was born in Nicholson to the late Odel and Margie Pittman Barrett. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and a chicken farmer. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her siblings, Lurene Barrett, Verdell Barrett and Virgle Barrett. She married her husband, James Roberts on March 9, 1961.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by her husband, James Roberts of Homer; Mitchell Roberts (Janell), Keith Roberts (Robin), and Angie Roberts all of Homer; sister, Syble Beck (Donald) of Nicholson; brothers, Amory Barrett (Kay) of Nicholson and Wilburn Barrett (Sue) of Modoc, AL; grandchildren, Ashley Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Chasity Gaddis, Kevin Wade, Jessica Wade, Judd Roberts and Bowen Roberts; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church with the Revs. Jason Arrowood and Tony Byrd officiating. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Monday, Feb. 25, from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
