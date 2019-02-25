Melvin Miller (02-23-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 25. 2019
Melvin Miller, 81, from Ila, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Born on May 5, 1937, he served in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, L. Dine; three sons, Ferlin W. Miller, Kenneth R. Miller and Ronald K. Miller; and one brother, Herbert Miller.
Funeral service: Lord & Stephens Danielsville.
Burial was Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Union Baptist Church.
