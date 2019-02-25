Melvin Miller (02-23-19)

Melvin Miller, 81, from Ila, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
Born on May 5, 1937, he served in the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, L. Dine; three sons, Ferlin W. Miller, Kenneth R. Miller and Ronald K. Miller; and one brother, Herbert Miller.
Funeral service: Lord & Stephens Danielsville.
Burial was Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Union Baptist Church.
