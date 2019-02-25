Dr. James Markham, Jr., 76, of Braselton, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at his residence in Braselton following an extended illness.
Visitation: Saturday, March 2, from 1-3 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton.
Dr. Markham was born Wednesday, February, 3, 1943 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late J. Louis Markham, Sr. and Gloria Anne Markham. He served in the United States Army and was a high school principal at Berkmar High School and served as the founding principal for Mill Creek High School. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Jean Markham.
Dr. Markham is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Julie Markham; niece, Hannah Markham; brother-in-law Larry Young of Waleska; sister-in-law, Joanie Young of Waleska.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to:
Gwinnett Relay for Life
6500 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Ste. 260
Duluth, Georgia 30097, (770) 814-0211
www.relayforlife.org/gwinnettga
In charge of arrangements: Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
James Markham, Jr.
