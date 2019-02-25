Miracle Morillo (02-22-19)

Miracle Morillo, 55, of Winder, entered her Savior’s presence on February 22, 2019. A native of New York, New York, Miracle had lived in Winder since 2003. She was preceded by her father, William P. Morillo, and siblings, Mario W. Morillo and Margaret Stenson. She was a lover of nature, her family and Christ. She had served as a Senior Travel Agent for Travel Incorporated for almost three decades.
Family members include Daughter and Son-in-law, Malissa and Mark Woodham of Commerce; mother, Gladys Morillo of Smyrna; grandchildren, Ariel Woodham and Harley Woodham, Siblings, Bill Morillo of Mableton, and Providencia Morillo of Brooklyn, Conn.; longtime companion, Gregory McDonald of Winder; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later time and date.
The Family requests that memorials please be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123
A Special Thank You to her colleagues and friends at Travel Incorporated for their constant support over the years.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
