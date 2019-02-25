Ila special education kids showcase their skills

Some danced, sang a song, told a few jokes or read a poem. Others showed off their athletic, artistic, scholastic, or engineering skills.
Ila special education teacher Carol Watkins said the pageant raised close to $1,200.
They all came “dressed to impress,” escorted onto the stage by Madison County High School football players and cheerleaders.
That was the scene at Ila Elementary on Feb. 12 as students from Ila’s special education classes took to the stage to “strut their stuff” and show the community that like every child, they are unique with their own personalities, skills, talents and gifts to bring to the world.
The pageant, called “Under the Stars” was organized by teachers Carol Watkins (kindergarten/first grade), Christy Sapp (second/third grade) and Melissa Kirk (fourth/fifth grade) as a way to not only showcase their students and their talents, but to raise money for CBI (Community-Based Instruction), a vital part of their students’ education.
“We will use the funds (we) raised to continue taking the students out in the community twice a month to work on critical life skills in the natural environment,” Watkins said. “The students are working on skills critical to their independent functioning within the community, such as age appropriate social skills necessary to complete community transactions and to develop skills or work habits appropriate to sheltered and/or unsheltered employment settings.”
Watkins said CBI also benefits the community because it increases positive community awareness of the realistic potential of individuals with disabilities, and it increases partnerships with the private sector by cooperatively providing instructional settings appropriate to our students with disabilities. CBI continues as the children progress through school, with weekly trips at the middle school, which advances to multiple trips during the week in high school, where the students work on their vocational skills.
To facilitate the goals for these kids, community support is vital and they received that support Tuesday night, as community members and leaders, parents, family members, school system staff and others came out to see just what these kids could do.
There are 20 students at Ila, and most all of them participated. The pageant opened with a “Pound” performance to the song “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and student Colton Kesler sang the National Anthem.
From Watkins’ class, Kye Phelps read a poem called “No Difference,” by Shel Silverstien, Joshua Foulk shot baskets, Kaidyn Free showed off her gymnastics skills, while Grayson Tippen showcased his athletic skills. Ty Gillespie impressed the audience by counting all the way to 100 by tens, while budding artist Jakob Hensley showed the audience his drawing talent.
Students from Sapp’s class had a few talents of their own. Sara Stowe “cut a rug” to the song Footloose, while Za’riya Daniel showed off some dribbling skills and Bryson Bundrick threw a football. Thomas Mederos gave a Pound performance and Landon Moss danced to “whip and nae nae.”
Not to be outdone, Kirk’s class also brought their best efforts. Jalynn Morton sang a song to Rise, by Skillet and
Rey Francois danced to the song Sunshine. Taylor Bolin performed a self-choreographed routine with her best friend Rey to the Iron Man music. Colton Kesler was “Kung Fu Fighting,” and Hunter Patton told the audience some jokes. Tahran Grant sang the song, Break Every Chain, while Adin Nguyen showed off his engineering skills.
Three county VIPs emceed the program: County Chairman John Scarborough, Sheriff Michael Moore and Ila’s very own Assistant Principal Jerry King.
At the close of the pageant, each child received a flower for their efforts and gave a wave to the crowd one last time.
Parents, fellow staff and audience members were effusive in their praise. The following are a few of their comments.
Beth Page, a former Pre-K teacher for many of the kids performing said, “Everyone and everything about it was fantastic! Loved it! Had tears in my eyes many times. All my little ones grown and shining brightly. Thank you all for highlighting your kiddos!”
“I just wanted to let the five of you know how impressed I was with the Under the Stars performance last night,” said former Colbert Elementary Principal Christopher Forrer, now Student Services Director at the district office. “The time and effort you put into the production really showed. It was also evident that the climate at The Ila Elementary School is outstanding. The love your community had for the performers really impressed me. I always told my staff at Colbert that one day when I stand in judgment, that I am not going to be asked about test scores. I am going to be asked about how I treated his children. I tried to model that when I was a principal, and my school was blessed. I know the same blessings are going to flow your way. I was so proud to be an honorary Gator last night. Keep up the outstanding work and know that what you are doing for children is exceptional.”
“The program was wonderful — inspiring, entertaining and emotional! Great job by the students and their awesome teachers,” Commissioner Brian Kirk said.
Donice Moss, mother of a contestant said, “It was an amazing night, hands down. Yes, it was emotional for me too. Thanks for all you do. Landon has always been at a special place, where he’s loved and encouraged to do his best every day and for that, I’m forever grateful.”
“It was absolutely perfect in every way,” said Ila counselor Tonya Hill.
“One of the most amazing performances ever,” said proud mother Ginger Free. “I am so proud of my baby but I can’t brag on just her! All of these sweet special babies were and are amazing! They are so smart and talented in their own ways. A huge thanks to Ila Elementary and everyone that made this spectacular. I think the kids enjoyed it as much as us.”
“Wonderful shining stars, great to see all their talents (and) awesome community support,” said Dr. Kelly King, Special Ed Director.
“A fantastic opportunity for our star children to show their talents to our community,” said Jordan Huff, sister of contestant Jalynn Morton. “Tear jerker for sure!”
Teacher Carol Watkins said she was overwhelmed by all the support “our kids” received.
“I can’t tell you what an emotional night it was; beautiful, fun, heartwarming, silly, sad, touching, but just fabulous,” Watkins said. “The ESP big hearts pageant has always touched my heart but this was extra special. Our kids, our school, our community, all showing up and seeing our special kids for all their talents and abilities and all the focus being on what they can do (instead of what they can’t) and the beauty and perfection of what they are. Yes, it was a fundraiser but it was also so much more than that. I am still full of emotion when I even think of looking up at all of them on stage at the end, and then looking in the crowd and seeing the tears, pride and happiness on their families’ faces as well. I just don’t have the right words to express how I feel about that night, and these amazing kids that we get to work with every day.”
