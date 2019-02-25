Water line project faces weather delays

The wet weather isn’t just putting a damper on sports events and outdoor activities. It’s putting Madison County’s biggest water project in years behind schedule.
Madison County’s Industrial Development and Building Authority has contracted with Griffin Brothers Inc. out of Maysville to install 12 miles of 12-inch water line from the Elbert County line to a planned renewable energy power plant in Colbert. Georgia Renewable Power plans to start generating electricity and providing it to Georgia Power by June 1. But it needs approximately one million gallons of water per day provided by the IDA. And having that set up in time for the June 1 start date might not happen.
The company has about eight miles of water line to install in Madison County and 5.5 miles to install in Elbert County. The Elbert side of the project is not under the IDA. Two Griffin Bros. crews are working in Madison County and one in Elbert County.
“We’re behind schedule,” said water utility director Steve Shaw at Monday’s IDA meeting. “They (Griffin Brothers) are trying their best.”
Shaw said there have been about 40 rainy days since the project began. He was asked by IDA members if he had a time estimate on when the project might be concluded, but he said it’s hard to say.
“It’s according to the weather,” said Shaw. “They’ll probably be shut down the rest of the week.”
In a related matter, Shaw said the IDA has picked up three new customers on the Hwy. 72 line. The authority is offering a $900 meter and tap fee to hook onto the line during construction, a $650 reduction.
Also Monday, the IDA discussed the requirement for engineering plans for the GRP water pump station to be submitted to the Environmental Protection Division. Those plans must be turned in before the IDA can fill the three-million gallon water tank constructed by GRP. That tank will be deeded to the IDA. Chris Quigley is the engineer for the pump station.
The IDA heard from Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department Chief Butch McDuffie, who said he wasn’t able to find any recent IDA meeting minutes online. McDuffie said the ISO ratings aren’t as low as they could be, since there wasn’t data available on hydrant testing. He suggested the IDA and the volunteer fire departments work together to share data and make sure all hydrants are maintained and flush and flow tests are completed annually so that ISO ratings can be kept as low as possible, which will lead to insurance savings for homeowners. IDA members agreed that his is a good idea. McDufflie also suggested that the IDA consider running a waterline down Hwy. 174 to Ila, which he said would lead to more water access for residents and improved fire protection.
