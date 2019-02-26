A young child playing with a lighter in bed accidentally set his house on fire Monday morning in Auburn.
Barrow County Emergency Services communications officers were alerted to the report of a residential structure fire in the 1500 block of Willow Gate Way around 11 a.m. Monday, according to a BCES news release. Crews from Stations 4, 5, and 7 responded.
The first arriving fire units reported that heavy smoke and flames were coming out of an upstairs bedroom window. The adult resident on scene immediately met fire crews and notified them that everyone was out of the home. Crews quickly made entry into the two-story house and made their way upstairs to extinguish the fire. During the fire-fighting operations, the floor of the bedroom collapsed into the kitchen below. No firefighters were injured.
Fire Investigators determined that the fire originated in the area of a bunk bed in a child’s bedroom. At the time the fire started, there was an adult and two young children in the home. Investigators were able to determine through evidence and interviews that the fire was started accidentally by the child.
“We are happy to report that no one was injured,” BCES public information officer Steve Rose said. “Mattresses burn very quickly and produce toxic smoke the second they start burning. Since two small children were in the bedroom at the time the fire started, this could have been a tragic story. The fact that the fire seems to have been started by children playing with a lighter is especially troubling, and is an example of why we will continue to promote fire safety in the community.”
There was moderate smoke and water damage to the home, and the bedroom and its contents where the fire originated was a complete loss. The American Red Cross responded and is assisting the family.
4-year-old child playing with lighter starts house fire
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry