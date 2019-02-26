Marian “Doan” Fortson, 83, beloved wife of Mr. Jack Darrell Fortson of 64 years, entered into rest on Feb. 24, 2019.
Marian Virginia Rogers Fortson, the daughter of Ira Rogers and Jewell Dean Rogers, was born in Arnoldsville, in 1935. She graduated from Oglethorpe County High School in 1953. Many people knew her from working at her dad’s store, Roger’s Grocery, in Arnoldsville, for many years. In 1973, she was employed as administrative assistant in the Madison County Sheriff’s office alongside her husband, Jack, then Madison County Sheriff, until their retirement in 1996. Her kitchen was always open, and she was known as a very kind and sweet person to all.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, Roger D. Fortson (Kim), Keith H. Fortson (Sandra); grandsons, Brandon Fortson (Brittany), Blake Fortson, Keenan Fortson, Kyler Fortson; and two great-grandchildren, Lane and Penelope.
She was preceded in death by her five sisters, Kathleen Burton of Winter Haven, Fla., Yvonne Mundy of Athens, Helen Rhew of Augusta, Louise Tyner of Colbert, and Jeanette Rucker of Augusta.
Funeral service: Thursday, Feb. 28, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel with Pastor Barry Black officiating.
Family to receive friends: One hour prior to the service.
Interment to follow the service at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
Marian “Doan” Fortson
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry