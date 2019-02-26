Robert Russell Allen (02-25-19)

Robert Russell Allen, 80, passed away on February 25, 2019. Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee (Dock) Allen and Fellie Marie McDonald Allen; brother, Royce Wayne Allen; sister, Joyce Elaine Allen Hammond; wife, Hazel Allen; and son, Robert Randall Allen.
Funeral service: Thursday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, Feb. 28, from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.
Survivors include son, Ronnie Eugene Allen; sister, Bobbie Mae Allen Hammond; two grandchildren, Kevin Robert Allen and Jason Randall Allen; and two great-grandchildren, Brandon Tyler Allen and Annakate Reese Allen.
In charge of arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
