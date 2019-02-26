Robert Russell Allen (02-25-19)

Tuesday, February 26. 2019
Robert Russell Allen, 80, passed away on February 25, 2019. Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee (Dock) Allen and Fellie Marie McDonald Allen; brother, Royce Wayne Allen; sister, Joyce Elaine Allen Hammond; wife, Hazel Allen; and son, Robert Randall Allen.
Funeral service: Thursday, Feb. 28, at 4 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, Feb. 28, from 2-4 p.m. prior to the service.
Survivors include son, Ronnie Eugene Allen; sister, Bobbie Mae Allen Hammond; two grandchildren, Kevin Robert Allen and Jason Randall Allen; and two great-grandchildren, Brandon Tyler Allen and Annakate Reese Allen.
In charge of arrangements: Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Old Website

