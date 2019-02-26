Fern Elizabeth Coutant (02-24-19)

Fern Elizabeth Coutant, 87, of Madison County, died Feb. 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born in Sault Saint Marie, Mich., to Olive and Charles Woodard. She graduated from the University of Michigan in 1957. She was employed as a teacher and as an X-ray technician. She married Gerald Coutant in 1959 and they embarked on a cross country adventure due to his employment with the U.S. Forest Service.
Fern was very involved in her community wherever the Forest Service sent them including Alaska, Montana, Colorado, Virginia and Georgia. She was active in scouting, church choir, community theater, the library board, master gardeners and was a consummate hostess. She will be remembered for her generous spirit and ability to make everyone feel welcome.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gerald; sister, Phyllis Holley (Richard); son, Derek (Amy); daughter, Keely; grandchildren, Roman, Hope, Helen and Jacob. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole and grandson, Stacy.
The family is grateful for the love and care shown by both Arbor Terrace of Athens and Agape Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the following charities that were her close to her heart. Hart County Clothes Closet (175 Colfax St Hartwell, GA 30643), Madison County Georgia Food Bank (1547 W. Hwy 98 Danielsville, GA 30633), Hospice of EUP (308 W. 12th Ave Sault Ste Marie, MI 49783).
Visitation: Tuesday, March 5, from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy. 98 East Danielsville.
Funeral: Wednesday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Hartwell, 41 South Carter.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
