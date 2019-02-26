Frank Wood, 84, of Nicholson, formerly of Athens, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Hillhaven Nursing Home.
Mr. Wood was born in Danielsville to the late Esco and Leila Pruitt Wood. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Wood worked at General Times, Dixie Service Station on Lexington Rd., and One Stop Service on U.S. Hwy. 441. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his first wife, Katherine “Boots” Wood; sisters, Blanch White, and Johnnie Sue Wallace; and brothers, Joe Wood and Kimsey Wood.
Mr. Wood is survived by his second wife, Floy Nell Taylor Wood of Nicholson; daughter, Cathy Haines (Ken) of Clarksville; step-son, Ricky Smith (Terri) of Nicholson; sisters, Eleanor Fay Wilbanks, Gladys Palmer, and Mildred Evans all of Nicholson, and Patsy Wilbanks of Maysville; brothers, Gene Wood of Nicholson, Chick Wood of Commerce, Dillard Wood of VA, Bill Wood of Commerce, and Danny Wood of Winterville; brother-in-law, Reece Cooper (Betty) of Bishop; granddaughter, Marnie Herbert; and four step-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Jonathan English and Pastor John Wood officiating. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
