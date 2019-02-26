Q.D. Hubbard, Jr. (02-25-19)

Tuesday, February 26. 2019
Q.D. Hubbard, Jr., 76, of Maysville, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Born in Homer, he was the son of the late Q.D. Hubbard, Sr. and Ruby Dills Hubbard. He was a construction supervisor, an Army veteran, and is preceded in death by siblings, Patsy Hubbard, George Hubbard and James Hubbard.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Hubbard of the residence; sons and daughter-in-law, Randall and Susie Hubbard, Dahlonega, Malcolm Hubbard, Homer; daughter, Lynda Joyce Phillips (Richard Crowder); brother and sister-in-law, David E. and June Hubbard, Palm Harbor, FL; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial to follow in Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
