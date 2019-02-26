Q.D. Hubbard, Jr. (02-25-19)

Q.D. Hubbard, Jr., 76, of Maysville, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Born in Homer, he was the son of the late Q.D. Hubbard, Sr. and Ruby Dills Hubbard. He was a construction supervisor, an Army veteran, and is preceded in death by siblings, Patsy Hubbard, George Hubbard and James Hubbard.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Hubbard of the residence; sons and daughter-in-law, Randall and Susie Hubbard, Dahlonega, Malcolm Hubbard, Homer; daughter, Lynda Joyce Phillips (Richard Crowder); brother and sister-in-law, David E. and June Hubbard, Palm Harbor, FL; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial to follow in Nicholson Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements in the care of: Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
