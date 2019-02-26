Betty Louise Freeman, 84, of Braselton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Mrs. Freeman was an active member of Living Hope Christian Fellowship. She enjoyed being with her family, friends and her jobs at the Golden Pantry. Mrs. Freeman had a passion for hummingbirds and angels.
Survivors include her son, Talmadge Lumley and wife Marie of Danville; daughters, Tina Estes and husband Joe of Fla., Wanda Stevens and husband Allen of Braselton; son-in-law Vaughn Reynolds of S.C.; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tony L. Freeman; daughters, Linda Reynolds and Delaine "Lannie" House.
Funeral service: Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Living Hope Christian Fellowship, 99 E. Jefferson St., Hoschton, with Pastor Allen Stevens officiating. Interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 1, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at the church.
Funeral arrangements by: Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton. www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Betty Louise Freeman (02-24-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry