Jane M. Nicholson, 83, of Salem, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, at Northridge Medical Center in Commerce.
Mrs. Nicholson was born June 2, 1935 in Salem the daughter of Sherman and Bernice Zink Purkhiser. She was retired from Deere Country. She was a graduate of Campbellsburg High School, Class of 1953. She was a member of Smedley Church of Christ and a 4-H Leader for many years. She was a farmer and an avid gardner.
Jane is survived by two sons, Brian Nicholson (Beth) of Campbellsburg and Ken Nicholson (Nancy) of Vallonia; two daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Reed (David) of Homer, and Jill A. Gilmer (Eric) of Cumming; nine grandchildren, nin step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at Weathers Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday, Feb. 28, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, March 1, from 9 a.m. to the time of service.
Jane M. Nicholson (02-23-19)
