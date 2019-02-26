Jefferson girls’ basketball coach Greg Brown was disappointed in the outcome but not with what he saw transpire over the past three and a half months.
The Dragons were eliminated from the Class AAA state tournament Tuesday with a 48-32 loss at home to defending state champion Johnson-Savannah. Jefferson, composed largely of underclassmen, finished the year with a 25-4 record and a third-straight trip to the state quarterfinals.
“I couldn’t be more proud,” said Brown, who wrapped up his first season as Jefferson’s coach. “I told somebody today, if you had told me on May 11 when I took this job, if we would have been sitting right here with an opportunity to play in this game, I would have said ‘sign me up.’ But these kids have just worked so hard for me.”
A tough shooting night got the best of Jefferson as it managed just 13 points at the half and trailed by a dozen points at the break. Jefferson was unable to muster a run in the second half, never coming closer than nine points of the lead.
“We didn’t make a shot,” Brown said. “That’s the bottom line. We were 4-for-35 in the first half, and we were getting every shot we wanted, and we haven’t shot it that bad all year long.”
The Dragons’ power trio of Deshona Gaither, Natalia Bolden and Libbi Blackstock — which combined for 60 points in Jefferson’s second-round win over Greater Atlanta Christian — was limited to a collective 31 in the loss. Gaither led the way with 14 points, while Bolden and Blackstock were held in single digits. J’Mya Cutter paced Johnson-Savannah (20-8) with 19 points.
Jefferson found itself playing catch-up early on as the visiting Atom Smashers raced out to a 9-0 lead after Antalazia Baker banked in a 3-pointer at the 6:00 mark in the first quarter.
But the Dragons rallied to within four points toward the end of the quarter after a basket from Gaither cut the lead to 13-9. A 3-pointer from Johnson’s Tiana Williams stopped Jefferson’s run and the Atom Smashers worked the lead back up to double digits in the second quarter, taking a 25-13 lead at the half.
Brown reiterated his team’s shooting woes.
“You never dream up you’re going to come out and shoot 11-12 percent in the first half,” he said, “and it didn’t get any better in the second half.”
Brown added that Johnson had something to do with that.
“I’m not going to take anything away from them,” he said. “It’s just one of those deals where we didn’t make shots. We got it where we wanted it and it just didn’t go … You tip your hat to them. They played well.”
Jefferson did trim the lead to 33-24 with a 3-pointer from Gaither with 1:35 left in the third quarter — and started the fourth quarter trailing by the same score — but K’yla Henderson answered with back-to-back baskets to push the lead out to 13 points.
Johnson took a 16-point lead inside of three minutes left in the game when Williams hit a baseline runner to put the Atom Smashers ahead 46-30.
Jefferson lost despite a solid defensive effort. The Dragons held Johnson to below 50 points for only the fourth time this season.
“The defense was not the issue,” Brown said. “We just didn’t make shots.”
The loss was a tough one to take for a Jefferson team that had established itself as one of the top teams in Class AAA this season and had hoped to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2006.
“Our expectations were to win the ball game tonight,” Brown said. “We really believed that. Our players believed that. Our coaching staff believed that … It’s still going to hurt for a little while because you never want to see a season end, especially one that was going this well.”
Nevertheless, Brown and his team hope the Elite Eight run is just the beginning. The Dragons graduate just one senior and none of their starters. The coach said he expects next year to be better than this year with his system in place and a full offseason to prepare.
“These kids are going to accept the challenge that I’m about to go in there and give them, just because I know that they are, that’s the type of people they are,” Brown said. “They’re going to work to get ourselves back to this point next year, and I think we’ll be a little bit more prepared to get over the hump.”
