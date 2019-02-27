Braselton planners are recommending denial of a request that would allow over 100 townhouses and a handful of detached residential units at Chateau Elan.
The Braselton Planning Commission unanimously denied requests for a planned unit development master plan change and several variances at its Feb. 25 meeting. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing on the requests March 7 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote March 11 at 7 p.m.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, wants to construct 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units on 48 acres near the winery. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the middle of the vineyards on the left side of the winery and townhomes and single-family units at Par 3.
See the full story in the Feb. 27 issue of The Braselton News.
Planners deny Chateau townhomes
