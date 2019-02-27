Planners deny Chateau townhomes

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, February 27. 2019
Braselton planners are recommending denial of a request that would allow over 100 townhouses and a handful of detached residential units at Chateau Elan.
The Braselton Planning Commission unanimously denied requests for a planned unit development master plan change and several variances at its Feb. 25 meeting. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing on the requests March 7 at 4 p.m. with a possible vote March 11 at 7 p.m.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, wants to construct 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family units on 48 acres near the winery. The project includes two major sections — townhomes in the middle of the vineyards on the left side of the winery and townhomes and single-family units at Par 3.
See the full story in the Feb. 27 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.