Early voting began this week for the March 19 special election on a $52.6 million bond referendum for the Jackson County School System.
Eligible voters include residents in the Jackson County Board of Education districts 1-5. (Voters registered in the City of Commerce or City of Jefferson are not eligible for this election.)
Voting began Feb. 25 at the Ponchie Beck Election Center at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson. Early voting continues Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 15. Absentee ballots are also available upon request.
See the full details in the Feb. 27 issue of The Braselton News.
Jackson school bond voting begins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry