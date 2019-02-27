Johnson to resign from elections board?

Ron Johnson, the newly-appointed chairman of the Jackson County Board of Elections, said he plans to resign from the position. Johnson — who was appointed to the position in October after the death of former chairman Ponchie Beck — made the announcement following a bizarre and heated elections board meeting Thursday morning.
During that special called meeting, the elections board was supposed to review a policy on limiting the political activity of board members.
Johnson was also expected to sign an affidavit swearing that he resigned from his political positions with the county and state Republican Party.
Johnson refused to sign it, however, prompting fellow board members to push for his removal from office.
See the full story in the Feb. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
