The City of Jefferson has issued two stop-work orders for grading against industrial developer Pattillo due to excessive soil erosion and sedimentation. The second stop-work order is still in place, pending resolution of the problem.
The company had been grading land known as the “McClure 15” site on Thomas Pkwy., which runs between Jett Roberts Rd. and McClure Industrial Blvd. The land was being graded for a spec building, according to an EPD report.
See the full story in the Feb. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jefferson stops Pattillo grading
