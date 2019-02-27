Jefferson stops Pattillo grading

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, February 27. 2019
The City of Jefferson has issued two stop-work orders for grading against industrial developer Pattillo due to excessive soil erosion and sedimentation. The second stop-work order is still in place, pending resolution of the problem.
The company had been grading land known as the “McClure 15” site on Thomas Pkwy., which runs between Jett Roberts Rd. and McClure Industrial Blvd. The land was being graded for a spec building, according to an EPD report.
See the full story in the Feb. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.