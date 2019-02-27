Winder-Barrow High School baseball seniors Cain Tatum and Zack Smith combined to limit Heritage of Conyers to three hits Monday as the Bulldoggs picked up a 3-0 win on the road in a non-region contest.
Tatum, a 6-foot-8 right-hander who transferred to Winder-Barrow from Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart ahead of this season and has signed with Georgia, gave up just one hit in five innings of work and struck out eight batters without allowing any walks. He was also efficient, tossing just 53 pitches, 43 of them strikes. Smith, who has signed with Ole Miss as an infielder, worked the final two innings in relief, allowing a pair of hits and walking one while fanning four, to notch the save.
The Bulldoggs (4-0) scored runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Hunter Marsh led off the second with a walk, moved to third on a Trace Jeffers double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Shelby Davis. Winder-Barrow added another run in the third when Brady House hit a one-out triple and then scored on Blake Friend’s RBI groundout. Marsh scored again in the fourth after a leadoff walk, coming home on a sacrifice fly by Sam Darling.
House led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and the triple. Friend, Jeffers and Davis all finished with a hit apiece.
Heritage mounted its only real scoring threat in the bottom of the seventh, putting runners at first and second with one out on a pair of singles. But Smith rebounded, striking out Henry Clay and Jan’l Belcher to end the game.
The Bulldoggs were coming off a layoff of more than a week after four games they had scheduled for last week were rained out.
The Feb. 20 contest at Peachtree Ridge was pushed back to this Wednesday. Weekend games at Allatoona, against Allatoona, Troup and Dunwoody were canceled.
After Wednesday’s game at Peachtree Ridge, the Bulldoggs will be back in action Saturday in a pair of games at Evans. They will face Evans at 2 p.m. and will follow that up with a game against Lakeside, Evans.
