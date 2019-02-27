Youth basketball: Three Barrow County teams win district tournaments

Three of the eight Barrow County Leisure Services all-star youth boys basketball teams won their respective district tournaments last weekend and will compete in the state tournaments this weekend.
Barrow won its second consecutive 8U boys Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 7 title. After losing a pool play game to Jefferson, 26-21, Barrow bounced back, beating Habersham County, 28-25, and exacting revenge on Jefferson, 32-30, in the championship game. The team will now compete in the state tournament in Effingham County Friday and Saturday. The team is coached by Marlo Yarbrough.
The Barrow 12U boys, led by coach Derrick “Stick” Johnson, won the district tournament with a lot of the same players that previously combined to win the 10U tournament. Barrow beat Jefferson 64-31 in pool play and then bulldozed its way through the championship bracket, routing Habersham County 70-29, Madison County 75-25 and Jackson County 79-44 in the finals. The team will compete Friday and Saturday in the state tournament in Murray County.
The Barrow 17U boys team, led by first-time all-star coach James Joyner, also won its district tournament, beating Habersham County in the championship. Barrow will compete Friday and Saturday in the state tournament in Effingham County.
