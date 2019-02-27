Among the soggy conditions last Thursday, the Banks County track and field team competed at home. Even in the tough conditions, though, several competitors performed well, according to head coach Will Foster.
“Overall I thought we performed well,” Foster said. “I could tell that we had not been able to practice outside all week, especially in our more technical events.
“It is hard to mimic some movements indoors. We had some very good performances out of several distance runners. Griffin Stephens was about two seconds off of the school record in the 3,200. Destinie Martin also had a big PR in the 3,200. A lot of our field events and hurdle events were affected by the rain, so while the kids threw, ran and jumped well, it did not necessarily show in their times and distances.”
The team doesn’t compete again until March 7 at Commerce. Between now and then, Foster hopes his group can get “quality work” done during practice.
“For our running events I want to be able to have several quality workouts to help us get into shape and build a little confidence,” he said. “For our technical events I want us to really focus on holding our form throughout the events, even when we are tired or in nervous situations.”
Track and Field: BC hosts 1st home meet of 2018
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry