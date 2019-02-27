Baseball: Leopards sweep Clarke Central in Monday doubleheader

With last week bringing a lot of rain, Monday provided the perfect backdrop for the first doubleheader of the season for the Banks County High School basebal team.
The Leopards took advantage of the nice weather by putting up 27 runs in two games and defeating Clarke Central 13-2 and 14-9. The Leopards have a home doubleheader on Friday against Union County to open Region 8-AA play.
“The guys have worked hard and prepared for this,” head coach Peyton Hart said after the wins. “They really work at being ready when opportunities arise. I think that’s been engrained in our offseason training and our work.”
Hart added it is a good sight to see his team “take care of business” on their home turf, while having “fun.”
“Winning has become fun,” he said. “That’s our expectation.”
Hart said pitching set the tone for the doubleheader, starting with Tripp Williams in game one. The Leopards used six pitchers during both games.
“We’ve got to get better at communicating defensively in certain situations,” Hart said. “We’ll definitely clean that up, but when you have limited field time and limited practice time, some of that is kind of learn on the go.
“We had some guys playing out of position tonight, but we’ll clean it up. I’m excited about Friday. It’s a great opportunity. I was really glad to play a doubleheader before we played Union. Now we understand energy-wise and effort-wise what it takes...We’re excited about our group.”
In game one, the Leopards jumped out to a 5-0 first-inning lead. Williams hit a two-run homer to start the scoring. The lead was extended to 6-0 on a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the third.
The Leopards found five more runs in the fourth thanks to two doubles, two passed balls and a sacrifice fly. The final two runs came in the bottom of the sixth on a Parker Hobson double.
In game two, the Leopards fell behind 6-2. In the bottom of the third, though, the Leopards struck for six runs to take a 8-6 lead. The Leopards scored four of the six runs with two outs in the inning.
The Leopards added three more runs in the fourth. Runs came on an error by Clarke Central, a passed ball and an RBI groundout.
Clinging to a 11-9 lead in the bottom of the fifth, a Caden Cotton sacrifice fly gave the Leopards more breathing room at 13-9.
Kobe Westmoreland scored the game’s final run in the sixth on an errant throw.
Baseball: Leopards sweep Clarke Central in Monday doubleheader
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry