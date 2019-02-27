Through three games, the Jackson County girls’ soccer season has been a carbon copy of the previous two years.
The seventh-ranked Panthers, two-time defending region champions, are scoring at a high rate and remaining stingy on defense in a 3-0 start against non-region opponents.
“The upperclassmen are focused because they view this as either their last shot or best shot at a state championship,” coach Matt Maier said. “The underclassmen are starting to realize how good we can be and are starting to push for playing time. I have been pleased with the final scores we have been getting, but we are nowhere near a finished product.”
The Panthers remained undefeated with a 6-0 win over Prince Avenue Christian at home last Wednesday. Lindsey Fowler scored two goals, and Serenity Castillo, Abbie Venable, Reagan Bewley and Melissa Ventura scored one goal each.
Jackson County has outscored its foes 22-1 in its 3-0 start.
But Maier said his team knows improvements must be made, especially in playing consistently for 80 minutes.
“The girls realize this and have been working hard to clean things up,” he said. “We really haven’t put together two strong halves yet, but that’s to be expected this time of year. We don’t want to peak in February, we want to be peaking in the middle of April and beginning of May.”
