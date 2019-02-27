The Jackson County boys’ soccer team has won two of its first four games under first-year coach Jason Guzzardo, though more wins were possibly within the team’s grasp during this early stretch of the season.
“After four matches, we expected ourselves to have had a bit more favorable results, but a few costly mistakes in two closely-contested matches have cost us early thus far,” Guzzardo said.
The Panthers (2-2) returned to action this past Tuesday in its region opener against Franklin County, but results of that game weren’t known at press time. Jackson County hosts Oconee County Friday (7:30 p.m.) and North Oconee Tuesday (7:30 p.m.).
Jackson County opened the season with a 3-1 win over Banks County Feb. 5 before dropping games to Winder-Barrow (3-0) Feb. 7 and Mt. Pisgah Christian (2-1) Feb. 16. The Panthers evened their record last Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Prince Avenue Christian. In the victory, Ryan Xiong scored in the 13th minute, off an assist from Ashton Parnell, and Erick Rodriquez scored in the 55th minute on a penalty kick as the Panthers picked up the non-region win in a driving rain. The game included a 30-minute lightning delay. Goal keeper Parker Garrison recorded three saves in his third start, earning his first shutout. Jackson County out-shot Prince Avenue 17-3.
Guzzardo said his team has benefitted this season from playing a deep roster in multiple positions and systems that best fit its personnel. Meanwhile, the mistakes that cost his team games “are fixable and have been addressed as we head into region play,” the coach said.
Guzzardo also said this team has already bought into a new culture and philosophy that he began implementing during the fall.
“These young men also have shown great perseverance and patience in the learning curve of our brand of soccer while continuing to focus on one game at a time,” he said.
