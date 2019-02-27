BOYS' SOCCER: Eagles down Madison Co. with three second-half goals

At halftime last Friday in Danielsville, the East Jackson boys’ soccer team was in a battle with Madison County.
Clinging to a 1-0 lead, the Eagles were looking for breathing room. In the second half, they found the breathing room in the form of three goals. The Eagles, behind two Clay McEachin goals, defeated Madison County 4-1.
“We couldn’t be happier about our play against Madison County,” head coach Derek Davis said. “We moved the ball well and fought off a physical team.”
Finding goals were tough in the first half.
After both teams made runs on the goal, it was the Eagles who were able to strike first. The ball found the back of the net off the foot of Jesus Perez on a free kick in the 35th minute. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime.
After play resumed, finding the net was like the first half: scarce. That all changed, though, when a penalty in the box against Madison County gave Owen Gates a penalty kick. Gates cashed-in on the opportunity and gave the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the 59th minute.
It wasn’t too long later that the Eagles struck again. Gates found McEachin, who headed in the first of his two goals. The Eagles led 3-0 in the 63rd minute.
Madison County responded less than a minute later with a penalty kick of their own to cut the Eagles’ lead to 3-1 with 17 minutes to play.
With the win within reach, the Eagles slammed the door on any Madison County comeback when McEachin connected on his second header of the game in the 76th minute.
The Eagles’ lead moved to 4-1, where it stayed until the final buzzer.
The Eagles’ defense did its job during the game, which didn’t go unnoticed by Davis.
“We had to stop many good runs and our goalkeeper, Luke Harrison, did a tremendous job,” Davis said. “He made one significant save on a well-placed free kick from just outside the penalty box.”
