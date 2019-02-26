BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons topple Class AAAAAAA’s ninth-ranked team

The Jefferson boys’ soccer team needed game experience against a top-notch non-region foe. Turns out, it got the experience of beating that foe, too.
The Dragons (4-1), ranked 10th in Class AAA, took down Class AAAAAAA’s ninth-ranked team with a 2-1 win over Mountain View Friday at home.
“As a program, we need to play strong out-of-region games in order to prepare for region play and the state playoffs,” Colquitt said. “Experience is the greatest teacher of the game.”
The Dragons, winners of four-straight games, return to action Friday at 7:30 p.m. against region opponent Hart County.
“The goal is to win region and make a strong run in the playoffs,” Colquitt said. “That’s the standard for the program now.”
Brandon Hudson scored two goals to pace the Dragons in the win over Mountain View. Hudson’s first-half goal put Jefferson up 1-0 at halftime. His second-half goal broke a 1-1 tie.
Colquitt said the team’s back four of Will Burdick, Hayden Kilgore, Gavin Tacto and Jake Kuhn and goalie Javy Flores deserve much credit for the win. Flores recorded five saves.
Colquitt said that group of players has “great chemistry and communicate extremely well with players around them.”
“They are having a ton of fun playing together,” he said. “All five of those players committed to play defense from the beginning of the season, and that commitment is paying off now.”
Colquitt also praised Cam Smith, Nick Wheeler, Patrick Sorah and Sean Childs for their contributions at mid field.
“The whole game took strong play from mid fielders,” he said.
