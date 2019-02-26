SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Track and field, soccer and tennis

Track and field
Saturday
•JEFFERSON GIRLS RUN AWAY WITH HOME MEET: The Jefferson girls dominated a four-team home meet, finishing in first place by 54 points. Oconee County took second with 54 points, followed by Monsignor Donovan (21) and North Oconee (19).
Jada Pittman won two events, taking first in the long jump (17-3) and the 100 meters (13.19), and Josie Loggins earned two first-place finishes as well, winning the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles (53.68). Ellie Isaacs dominated the throwing events, winning the discus (102-07) and shotput (39-3.5). Other winners were JoJo Smith (high jump, 4-10), Claire Kulniszewski (pole vault, 9-0), Alyssa Roberts (300-meter dash, 45.27), the 4 x 100 meter relay team of Roberts, Abbey Howard, Mac Fowler and Pittman (51.05) and the 4 x 400 meter relay team of Roberts, Makenna Lay, Caitlin Schroeder and Fowler (4:27.28).
•JEFFERSON BOYS FINISH FIRST IN SIX-TEAM MEET: The Jefferson boys’ team outpaced the competition in a six-team meet, placing first with 73 points. North Oconee finished second with 54 points, followed by Oconee County (42), Hart County (33), Lumpkin County (10) and Monsignor Donovan (10).
In the field events, Garmon Randolph won the triple jump (41-02) and Robbie Head took the top spot in the shotput (47-4.5). On the track, Eli Morris won the 110-meter hurdles (14.53) and 300-meter hurdles (39.55), and Riley Thornton finished first in the 3,000-meters (9:20.26). The 4 x 100 meter team of Blake Walker, Randolph, Devin Trammell and Morris also finished first (43.58).
Soccer
Friday
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0: The Dragons, ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, scored a shutout victory over the Class AAAAAAA Bears to move to 4-1 on the season. This was Jefferson’s third-straight shutout win.
Tennis
Monday
•JEFFERSON (BOYS) 4, COLLINS HILL 1: Behind strong singles play, the Dragons picked up a road win over the Class AAAAAAA Eagles. Marcus Berninger won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Cooper Kework won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Cody Bare won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Jefferson picked up a win at No. 1 doubles with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory from Caleb Wells and Luke Forrester.
•JEFFERSON (GIRLS) 5, COLLINS HILL 0: The Jefferson girls’ early-season success continued as the Dragons blanked Class AAAAAAA Colllins Hill on the road. Ginevra Gradassi won 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 at No. 1 singles. Sarah Moore took her match at No. 2 singles 6-3, 6-1. Sydney Tyler dominated at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-0. Gracie Beem and Gwenyth Miller won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Sarah Middleton and Kaitlyn House won via forfeit at No. 2 doubles.
