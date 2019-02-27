Tennis: Lady Leopards defeat East Jackson in recent action

Wednesday, February 27. 2019
The Banks County Lady Leopards defeated East Jackson 4-1 on Tuesday.
The Lady Leopards got wins from Chloe Smith and Jaden Hoard in singles. Both won in straight sets. Jill Martinet and Betsy Chambers spearheaded the doubles play with a straight-sets win. Mikayla Beckett and Aspen Davis won their match in three sets.
On Monday, the Lady Leopards lost to Hart County 3-2. Hoard at No. 2 singles and Martinet and Chambers from No. 1 doubles secured the two wins.
The Leopards fell to East Jackson 3-2. Ronnie Jones scored a win in singles and the duo Garrett Presley and Luke Barnett won in straight sets. The Leopards were swept 5-0 on Monday.
Old Website

