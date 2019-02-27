Olivia Duphily scored the Banks County Lady Leopards' lone goal during Tuesday's 6-1 home loss to Union County. It was the first Region 8-AA game of the season.
The girls also lost to Stephens County 9-1 last Friday. Roxie Coley scored the team's only goal.
The boys' team suffered a 5-0 loss Tuesday to Union County and saw Stephens County squeak by 3-2 last Friday. Erwin Durmic scored the team’s two goals in last Friday's loss. Both goals were unassisted.
Region 8-AA play continues Friday at home against Social Circle.
Soccer: BC suffers sweeps in recent action
